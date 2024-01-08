Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,584,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

