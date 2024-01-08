SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after acquiring an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.