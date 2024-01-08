Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.28.

SNOW opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

