Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.