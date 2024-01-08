Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

