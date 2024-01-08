Sound Stewardship LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

