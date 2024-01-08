Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head to Head Comparison

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90% Southern First Bancshares 8.54% 4.92% 0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.53 $18.16 million $2.68 7.65 Southern First Bancshares $91.56 million 3.32 $29.11 million $1.83 20.51

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

