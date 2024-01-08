SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

