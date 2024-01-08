SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lowered by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

