SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $374.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

