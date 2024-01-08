STAG Industrial’s (STAG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

