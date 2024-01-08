Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.86.

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

