Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.33 ($28.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.22 and a 200 day moving average of €30.02. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €305.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

