StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $10.42 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.