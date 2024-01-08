StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of VTVT opened at $10.42 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
