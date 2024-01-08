StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
