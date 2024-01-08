StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

