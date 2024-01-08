StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.23.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.
Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
