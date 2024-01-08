StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NEON opened at $2.22 on Friday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

