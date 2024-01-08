StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NEON opened at $2.22 on Friday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.