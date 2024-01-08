StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading

