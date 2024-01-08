StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of IPDN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
