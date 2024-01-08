StockNews.com Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

HMY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.