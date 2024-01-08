StockNews.com Upgrades Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

