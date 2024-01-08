StockNews.com Upgrades Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to “Buy”

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Moody’s stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.98 and its 200-day moving average is $345.33. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $275.67 and a 12 month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

