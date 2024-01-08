Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

SSYS stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

