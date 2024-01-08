Strs Ohio Acquires 181,340 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

