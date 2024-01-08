Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $38,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.