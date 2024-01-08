Strs Ohio Has $262.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,494 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $262,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $618.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $587.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.99 and its 200-day moving average is $547.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

