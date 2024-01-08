Strs Ohio Has $41.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.93 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

