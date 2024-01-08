Strs Ohio Has $43.40 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,562 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on HST. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
