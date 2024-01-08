Strs Ohio Has $73.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

