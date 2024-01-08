Strs Ohio Purchases 10,137 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Humana were worth $40,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $458.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

