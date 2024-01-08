Strs Ohio Sells 2,416 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.21 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

