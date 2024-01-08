Strs Ohio Sells 6,798 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $126.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

