Sui (SUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $879.86 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Sui token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $879.86 million and approximately $264.65 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.77346521 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $247,000,971.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

