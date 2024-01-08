Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

