Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $122,896 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

