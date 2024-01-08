T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

