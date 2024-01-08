T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.17 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

