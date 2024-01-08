Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $155.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.