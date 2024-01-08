TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

