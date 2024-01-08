Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TELDF
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 2.5 %
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica Deutschland
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.