Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELDF

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 2.5 %

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.49 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

(Get Free Report

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.