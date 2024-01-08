Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):
- 1/2/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 12/27/2023 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Tesla
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
