Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1042 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Thai Beverage Public Trading Down 2.7 %

Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

