Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1042 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Thai Beverage Public Trading Down 2.7 %
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.
About Thai Beverage Public
