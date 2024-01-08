The Detroit Legal News Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

DTRL stock opened at $335.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.73. Detroit Legal News has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $399.99.

Get Detroit Legal News alerts:

Detroit Legal News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Detroit Legal News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detroit Legal News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.