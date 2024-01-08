The Detroit Legal News Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
DTRL stock opened at $335.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.73. Detroit Legal News has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $399.99.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
