The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Buy

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

