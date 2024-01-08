The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $459.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

