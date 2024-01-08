The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

