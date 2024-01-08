The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,021,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,044,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.42 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

