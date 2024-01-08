The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $41.09 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,841. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.