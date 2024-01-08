The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TD opened at C$86.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$94.05.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0926276 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.68.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
