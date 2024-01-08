Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.