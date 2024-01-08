Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

