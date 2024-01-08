Truist Financial Boosts OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target to $16.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -197.54 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

